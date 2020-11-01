Clinical trials on drug which could prevent severe Covid-19 symptoms in pregnancy

Ten Spanish hospitals are taking part in clinical trials to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in stopping the spread of the coronavirus in infected pregnant women.

THE drug is reportedly safe for the fetus and has been used for 60 years in other pathologies.

Gynaecologist Mar Gi l at Torrejón de Ardoz hospital, one of the hospitals taking part in the trials, told La Sexta that despite not having been recommended by the WHO for severe coronavirus patients, hydroxychloroquine can help “prevent a mother with mild symptoms from having severe symptoms.”

At the moment, 57 pregnant volunteers and 10 Spanish hospitals – six in Madrid, three in Catalonia and one in Segovia – are participating in the study, coordinated by the Global Health Institute and the Barcelona Clinic.

“We cannot say that any drug is safe in pregnancy, but we do know that the primary effects are well known and we can monitor them, ” said Mar Gil.

Some of the women have already given birth and both the mothers and babies are being closely monitored.

The hospitals are still looking for more volunteers and hope to reach 700 to obtain conclusive data.

