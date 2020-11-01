Australia registers zero new Covid-19 cases for first time since June

Tara Rippin
MELBOURNE: Picnics in the park after lengthy lockdown. CREDIT: @AllanRaskall

Australia registered zero new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. October 31, for the first time since June 9.

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed the milestone on Twitter, thanking “amazing health and public health workers” and above all else “the Australian people”.

Melbourne, at the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus pandemic, came out of a 112-day lockdown on Tuesday, October 27, and has only recorded seven new local cases since.

At the beginning of August, Victoria – which has seen at least 20,300 of Australia’s 27,500 plus Covid-19 cases – was experiencing hundreds of new cases every day.

This sparked strict unpopular anti-Covid measures, including placing state capital Melbourne under a seven-week lockdown and barring almost all trips outdoors.


The state’s borders were also shut to non-essential travel.

Despite criticism, the number of new infections had drastically dropped by the end of September and restrictions were gradually lifted.


If the pattern continues, state authorities said restrictions could be lifted further.

 

