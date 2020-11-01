THE Arts Society Marina Alta cancelled its November 5 lecture on Picasso’s Guernica at Salones Canor in Moraira.

“Although our presentations are not specifically identified by the Valencian government’s new Covid-19 rules, we feel we must follow the spirit of trying to minimise the possible spreading of the virus,” an Arts Society communique explained.

-- Advertisement --



“Therefore we are cancelling our next lecture and putting our future programme on hold until the end of 2020. We, the committee, regret having to make this decision, but feel it is in the best interests of the Arts Society and local communities.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arts Society Marina Alta cancels November 5 meeting.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!