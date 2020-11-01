All charged up in San Fulgencio

SAN FULGENCIO has a new charging station for electric cars.

Located in Calle Mar Tirreno, the station’s three chargers – two rapid and one semi-rapid – are available 24 hours a day and can charge four vehicles simultaneously.

The station is in included in the agreement between Iberdrola an San Fulgencio town hall to join forces in combatting climate change and encouraging sustainability.

Iberdrola is steadily advancing in its goal of installing sustainable infrastructure throughout Spain and Alicante in particular, the energy company said.

