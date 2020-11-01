£300,000 ‘Spy boat’ Found Abandoned Near Remote UK Submarine Base Could Have Been Used By Russian Spies.

A £300,000 ‘Spy boat’ that was found abandoned near a UK submarine base could have been deployed by Russia to spy on British nuclear submarines as they travelled into the North Atlantic, say Naval sources.

The high-tech boat is covered in solar panels and antennae, no one has yet claimed ownership of the spy boat which was found beached not far from the UK’s main nuclear submarine base. The solar-powered, unmanned vessel was discovered by beach combers on the rocky coast just off the remote Scottish island, Tiree.

Coast guards called in Navy experts who soon identified the boat as a Wave Glider spy vessel which is only known to be used by the US Navy and the Royal Navy. according to Popular Mechanics, the craft can self-deploy over thousands of miles and carry a small payload. About 20ft below the surface, and connected to the float by a tether, is the second element, a small sub with six flexible wings or fins.

