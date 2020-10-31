What’s in a (royal) name

SOCIALIST councillors abandoned a Roquetas council meeting after the local government annulled a 2016 decision to rename the municipal Sports Centre.

The Pabellon de Deportes Infanta Cristina will remain as it is, despite a previous – and unanimous – vote to delete the name of King Juan Carlos I’s daughter.

This came at a time when Cristina’s husband Iñaki Urdangarin had been found guilty of siphoning off money and the Infanta herself was questioned in court about her own possible involvement.

