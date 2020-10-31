Royal Family BANNED from Singing National Anthem at Remembrance Day

MEMBERS of the Royal Family have been banned from singing the national anthem when they gather in Westminster Abbey on Remembrance Day.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only members of the socially distanced choir will be permitted to sing. This also applies to all hymns played during the commemorative service. Every year a funeral of the unknown warrior is held at the abbey on November 11 and this year marks 100 years since the first took place in London. Because of the pandemic only invited VIPs will attend in person, while the service is also being shown live on BBC1.

Special rules in place mean even the Royals present won’t be able to sing God Save the Queen or any of the hymns. Singing has been linked with increased risk of transmission of COVID-19 because of the number of droplets expelled. An abbey spokesman said that only the choir, which will be socially distanced, is being allowed to sing during the service.

