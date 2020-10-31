Riots Continue in Barcelona for a Second Night as Protesters Clashed with Police in Front of City Hall.

There was a second consecutive night of riots in the centre of Barcelona, this time in front of the City Hall of the Catalan capital. It all started today at around 6.30 p.m. with a demonstration that gathered about 1,000 people, according to the local police, against the evictions that have been carried out in recent days coinciding with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The march was organized as a result of evictions this Wednesday of a family from Casa Buenos Aires, in the Vallvidrera neighbourhood of Barcelona, ​​and of a family in Nou Barris this Thursday. However, by around 8:00 p.m., the protest has led to several altercations in the centre of Barcelona ​​in the streets that give access to the Plaza de Sant Jaume -shielded by the Mossos (Barcelona Police) – and in the adjacent Plaza de Sant Miquel, where the municipal offices are.

It was then that several groups of protesters have broken the windows of the Novíssim building of the City Hall. They also painted on the façade the message ‘You Squat To’, at the end of the march, they lit a huge bonfire with construction material and pallets that were found in the area.

