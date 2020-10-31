Police in Malaga Patrol Streets To Control Curfew Protests in the Huelin District of the City.

Groups of young people concentrated in the area after a week of protests against and restrictive measures due to the coronavirus crisis in Spain. Police had intercepted messages on social media, times and directions of the planned protest were broadcast via Facebook and WhatsApp.

There was tense calm in the neighbourhood of Huelin on Saturday night, especially around the Tomás Echevarría area, after there was a call to protest against the curfew and the latest restrictive measures bought in by the authorities to deal with the coronavirus.

Security forces had been deployed in the area to prevent any incidents. Six units of the National Police, with the support of colleagues from the Local Police and even a helicopter, were monitoring the streets and controlling the entry and exit of vehicles. Around a hundred young people, some of them linked to radical football groups were concentrated in the central boulevard of Huelin.

Many of the teenagers were drunk and just hanging around in the area, seemingly with expectations there would be trouble. However, up to 11.00 pm on Saturday, no clashes with the heavy police presence were reported- this could easily change later on in the night so please check back later for more information.

