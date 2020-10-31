Not too bad so far

MARIBEL SANCHEZ TORREGROSA, the Junta’s delegate to Almeria, called for “maximum responsibility” from the population.

Protection against the Covid-19 pandemic “depends on each and everyone of us” Sanchez Torregrosa told the Spanish media last weekend, following a meeting with the Health and Families delegate Juan de la Cruz Belmonte.

The province had so far avoided having to close its perimeter or any of its municipalities, she said.

“But that doesn’t mean that they won’t close,” she warned.

