Green light for first international trial of a Spanish Covid-19 vaccine

The first international trial of a Spanish coronavirus vaccine developed in Barcelona has been authorised.

“The RUTI vaccine, initially designed against tuberculosis, is also expected to be effective against other viral infections such as coronavirus,” said Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, in Badalona, announcing the news.

Manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Archivel Farma, is the first Spanish vaccine to be authorised for an international clinical trial, which will take place in Argentina.

Approval from the National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) means clinical trials can now begin.

“This is a nine-month double-blind placebo study to evaluate the efficacy of the RUTI vaccine in preventing infection and reducing mortality from SARS-CoV-2 in healthcare workers,” added the hospital.

The vaccine has been developed by Dr. Pere-Joan Cardona, from the Microbiology Service of Can Ruti, and it is based on the so-called “trained innate immunity”.

By stimulating through the vaccine, the body’s immunity and “providing it with memory” it generates a better and faster response to the virus exposure.

If it proves to be effective, RUTI could become the basis for broad-spectrum antiviral vaccines.

