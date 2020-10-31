Furlough Scheme Extended in the UK as a new lockdown is imposed.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced an extension to the furlough scheme, which was due to end tomorrow, November 1.

In his public announcement on Sunday, October 31, he stated that, despite their intention to denounce the scheme in favour of a new system, the furlough scheme will be extended to ensure that workers and businesses would have adequate means to continue to provide for themselves and their families.

While it has not been ultimately confirmed that the total pay-out of furlough will be “exactly” the same as it previously was, this is the assumption at this time.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, closed his press conference by saying. “Stay at Home, Protect the NHS and Protect lives”

