MORE than £50,000 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Nottingham off-licence through a ‘hole in the wall’.

INTRUDERS burrowed through the wall of an empty neighbouring property to get into the shop’s cellar and steal the drink, said Nottinghamshire Police.

-- Advertisement --



The shop, in Derby Road in Nottingham city centre, was first hit by burglars on October 17, with a further burglary on Friday, October 23.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

Detective Constable Sean Davison of Nottinghamshire Police said: “It’s really important to us that we’re protecting businesses during this really difficult time for them.

“We’re still looking into exactly what was stolen, but at the moment we believe it amounts to well over £50,000 worth of stock.

“Clearly this is a huge hit to someone’s livelihood and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “£50,000 worth of booze pinched through ‘hole in the wall’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!