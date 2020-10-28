Wild peacocks have prompted police action

A GROUP of wild peacocks roaming around the village of Henfield in West Sussex has prompted police action following resident complaints.

The future of the peacocks in the village has been placed into uncertainty after Sussex Police said they were forced to act after the “patience of some long-term residents had worn thin”.

A group of villagers however are fighting to save the beautiful birds after the suggestion they might be “humanely dispatched”.

Aptly named resident, Sue Bird, said the animals were “important companions” and were “not doing any harm”.

Ms Bird said the “beautiful” creatures had been wandering around the village visiting people in their gardens “for a year or two”.

She added: “Personally to me they are not doing any harm. During the lockdown they have been some people’s companions.”

But a few weeks ago, a police notice asked villagers for their help in locating the birds after they were threatening local wildlife, saying if they were unsuccessful re-homing them then “humane dispatch” would be required.

This sparked a Facebook group of more than 550 followers forcing Chief Inspector Steve Bigland to respond via BBC Sussex: “We are not going to be humanely dispatching them.”

“It’s like any antisocial behaviour. Once it starts affecting your life, you are, almost on a daily basis, waiting for it to happen.

“It was affecting their mental health,” he explained.

“There will not be police officers chasing peacocks around the village. We have a volunteer to do that,” he concluded.

