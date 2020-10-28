A UK ticket-holder has won £79 million EuroMillions jackpot, from the draw on Tuesday, October 28, the National Lottery has revealed.

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 13, 15, 28, 44, 32 while the winning Lucky Star numbers are 03 and 12.

Players are being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, ‘It’s amazing news for a UK ticket-holder who has won tonight’s amazing £79 million EuroMillions jackpot.

According to Camelot, the exact amount won by the UK ticket-holder was £79,315,197.70.

One UK millionaire was made in the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the code being JJPX91107.

No-one bagged the Thunderball jackpot of £500,000 but two ticket-holders matched four of five numbers in the EuroMillions HotPicks to bag £30,000.

The announcement comes just weeks after two mystery Lotto winners from Oldham each scooped £1million on the same draw.

Camelot, which operates the National Lottery, confirmed earlier this month that it had received claims on two Lotto prizes from a draw on August 8.

The wins were both worth £1million and the tickets were bought in Oldham, Greater Manchester, which was placed under stricter Covid-19 restrictions in August amid a rising number of infections.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article " UK ticketholder wins £79MILLION EuroMillions jackpot".