Two Brit teens die in freak parasailing accident in Rhodes

TWO Brit teens, 13 and 15, die in freak parasailing accident in Rhodes

Two British teenagers have died and a third is fighting for their life after the trio fell in a freak parasailing accident while on holiday in Rhodes, Greece. A brother, 15, and a sister, 13, were declared dead after the rope attached to their parachute snapped and they fell from an “extremely high altitude” into a cliff face.

A second brother, also 15, is in hospital in “critical condition.”

The horrific accident happened on Tuesday, October 27 near the holiday village of Lindos in the south east of Rhodes, Greece.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Three of them were all up in the sky at an extremely high altitude, around 400 to 500ft, when the rope attached to their parachute and the speedboat snapped.

Moments later, the source said “strong winds” carried “them across the sky” and they “smashed into a cliff-face on the beach.”

“It clearly wasn’t strong enough to be pulling all three of them at the same time. It was a horrific accident”, the source added.

