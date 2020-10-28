Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort billed THREE DOLLARS for president’s glass of water

DONALD Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort billed taxpayers $3 for a glass of water and $6,000 for flowers when world leaders visited, according to new invoices obtained by the Washington Post.

Having campaigned on a promise to ‘drain the swamp’ and end the culture of enrichment, the president, profited enormously.

Limits on per-night room rates were ignored, bar tabs were racked up, and residences were rented even when the president was not around.

Trump Tower is currently being paid $40,000 a month for office space for the campaign, the paper reported, despite the Trump Campaign this time being based out of Arlington, Virginia, and none of Trump’s key staff being in New York.

Since Trump took office, his companies have been paid at least $2.5 million by the U.S. government, according to documents obtained by The Post.

The White House insisted that the president has not attempted to ‘profit off of taxpayers’.

‘Any suggestion that the President has used his own official travel or the federal government has in any way profited off of taxpayers is an absolute disgrace and lie,’ said Judd Deere, White House spokesman, in a statement.

Trump has visited his hotels and clubs more than 280 times, the paper discovered.

