Transgender protocol introduced for police in Palma

THE Palma Councillor for Social Justice, Feminism and LGTBI, Sonia Vivas, and the Citizen Security Coordinator, Joana Adillón, have announced a protocol for police interaction with transgender people.

This document has been prepared by the Diversity Management Team of the Fuenlabrada Local Police with the support of the Chrysallis Association of Madrid (Association of Families of Transgender Minors) and has been shared and adapted by the Palma Local Police.

The protocol emphasises the importance of police services being able to understand and respect all issues related to gender identity, implementing police policies that protect the rights of trans people with safe and ethical actions that address all issues treating people with respect, courtesy and dignity.

It is a collection of guidelines appropriate to the treatment of trans people in their relationship with police services and includes the way to carry out the practice of body searches or even the use of toilets.

