TM Lions helping an important cause

TM LIONS FUND TOASTER FOR MEN’S REFUGE

Teulada Moraira Lions were recently asked for help by the Men’s Refuge in Gandia to buy a replacement toaster for their use. We have helped the Refuge before because they are a local cause whose work we admire. They provide a home and nursing care for around 65 homeless men, many of whom suffer from mental or physical illness. Some are terminally ill. These men would otherwise be on the streets and unlikely to survive without this special care. During the pandemic, the staff have completely locked down the centre and have had almost no contact with people outside the home.

As we all know, appliances eventually wear out and this was the case with their toaster which is heavily used, particularly at breakfast times. We were asked to fund a replacement catering standard toaster for them which we readily did. The toaster was delivered to the Refuge and they have sent the attached photo showing it set up for use.

This €400 purchase was only made possible because of the generosity of our supporters. As we have stated before, fundraising is difficult in the current times, but we were able to make this money available and will continue to do so as long as we can.

To help us in this endeavour, please pop into the Lion’s Den charity which can be found a couple of doors away from Letters R Us beneath the Pepe La Sal supermarket on the Centro Comercial, Moraira, just past the fountain roundabout on Ctra Moraira-Teulada. We also have a GoFundMe page if you would like to support us but do not yet feel comfortable to go into the shop. You will find this at https://www.gofundme.com/f/teulada-moraira-lions. This can also be accessed via our Web site or FB page.

Please help us to help those in need in our area. If you are interested in finding out more about our work and possibly joining Teulada Moraira Lions, you can find more details on our web page – www.tmlions.com