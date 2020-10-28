Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour

WEEKS after revealing he had an inoperable brain tumour, The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomed a little baby into the world.

The 32-year-old singer is currently receiving treatment for a grade four glioblastoma which is an aggressive cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.

However, The Wanted star has become a father for the second time, after bandmate Max George revealed Parker’s wife Kelsey had given birth.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, George said: “I spoke to him yesterday, he’s doing good, he’s doing great.

“Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He’s a fighter, Tom. Tom will be all right.

“If he’s watching by the way, I love you all.”

The couple, who have yet to announce the news themselves, have been inundated with messages of congratulations from fans, and fellow artists, on social media.

Parker is having radiotherapy and chemotherapy in the hope of prolonging his life.

Massive congratulations to Tom and his wife on the birth of their second child.

