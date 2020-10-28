The Pope appears without a mask again!

Matthew Roscoe
THE pope appears without a mask again as the “lady named Covid” stops his audience from getting too close to the 83-year-old.

Appearing in front of a crowd of several hundred, nearly all wearing masks, Pope Francis apologised to people for not coming down from the marble stage:

“I will stay up here. I would very much like to come down and greet each of you but we have to keep our distances,” he said.

“If I come down, immediately people will form groups … and this is against the care, the precautions, we must have in the face of this lady named COVID, who is doing us much harm,” he said.


Despite news of the thirteen Swiss Guards recently testing positive for the coronavirus, and the pope having to wear a mask for the first time in public, that didn’t stop him and most of his aides and translators on the stage from not wearing masks.

On Saturday, October 24, no-one in the pope’s private library wore a mask when he spoke with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his delegation.


