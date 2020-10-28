Terrified mum captures pic of ‘ghosts’ while taking a selfie

TERRIFIED mum captures pic of ‘ghosts’ the reflection of her sunglasses while taking a selfie.

Massachusetts mum-of-three Sara Mederios got more than she was bargaining for when she took a selfie of her new sunglasses to show her boyfriend. Sara, who claims she was alone in the house, spotted two mysterious figures in her glasses.

“So I sent the pic to my bf and while I was waiting for a response I started to study how the glasses looked on me. Didn’t take long before I noticed something in the reflection that didn’t belong there [sic],” Sara posted on social media.

She wrote: “I see two figures, a young boy standing on the left and a taller (kind of unsettling) figure on the right, side by side.

The pictures have sparked debate on social media, with many warning Sara that she should be worried about the ‘dark entity’ she claims to see in the photo.

“You definitely have a dark entity there. No doubt. You can see the eyes and it has ears that are kind of pointy. The dark one you really need to worry about.”

