IN an announcement made by the Minister of Consumption on Wednesday, October 28, Spanish football teams must terminate sponsorship contracts with betting companies by end of the season.

Alberto Garzón has informed the 25 LaLiga clubs that signed sponsorship contracts with betting companies for the next few years that they must terminate those agreements on August 30, 2021.

The decision, which sees football take one step closer to ending betting sponsors in the game, comes after the Council of State announced that “in the coming days” a royal decree will be passed to regulate the advertising of the betting industry.

The rest of the First and Second Division clubs have also received a letter from Alberto Garzón.

The ministry explains that the Council of State has recommended the August 30 deadline as it understands that “an immediate cancellation with the 2020-2021 season already started could lead to the bankruptcy of several sports projects.”

Several clubs had requested moratoriums of up to three years, similar to those that were in effect after the tobacco advertising ban came into force, in order to continue with their sponsorship deals.

