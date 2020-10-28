Southend United winding-up petition dismissed after paying tax debt

SOUTHEND UNITED has had a winding-up petition dismissed in the High Court after they paid their £493,991 tax debt.

The English League Two club had previously had the case adjourned four times, the last happening in September, to allow the Shrimpers more time to settle the huge £493,931 debt.

The winless club, who currently sits bottom of the league, was able to refinance the club after an agreement, according to the BBC, in April with the borough council to sell their Roots Hall ground to planning developers.

More than 500 new homes are planned to be built on the site when the club move to their new Fossetts Farm stadium.

Fans of the club will be thankful that the winding-up petition was dismissed as in September National League club Macclesfield Town, who had debts of over £500,000, were forced to wind up.

