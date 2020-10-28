Second outbreak of coronavirus among nurses at Malaga hospital

A SECOND outbreak of coronavirus among nurses at the Regional Hospital of Malaga has been recorded on Wednesday, October 28, with four more positive cases confirmed.

More positive COVID cases have been detected in the Malaga hospital with those said to be infected working in the infectious diseases unit.

After the first outbreak led to around a dozen ICU nurses testing positive for coronavirus, this latest news will come as another devastating blow to the hospital as the region struggle to control the pandemic.

Tracking has begun to find who the four nurses, all now in isolation, have been in contact with, as the hospital desperately tries to stop the spread of the virus.

A mass screening was carried out on over 250 staff following the first outbreak at the hospital and official hospital sources have indicated that the Regional’s health surveillance unit is studying a group of nursing professionals after this latest outbreak.

