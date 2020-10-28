Say cheesecake! Burglar found asleep in Sunderland bar

SLEEPY burglar Mark Cooper was found asleep next to a half-eaten cheesecake, inside the Sunderland bar he was attempting to steal from, say Northumbria Police.
The 41-year-old, who was jailed at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for 26 weeks after admitting burglary, was found by police inside the 808 Bar & Kitchen on St Thomas Street, Sunderland, on Saturday, October 24.
Det Con Catherine Gibson of Northumbria Police said: “This burglary clearly proved to be tiring work for Cooper, and it’s safe to say he was brought back to the real world with a bump when awoken by our officers.
“We will not tolerate this kind of criminality and we understand that burglary is a crime that has a corrosive impact on society.”
The burglar was also ordered to pay £30 compensation to the Sunderland bar after helping himself to alcohol, and the cheesecake!
An investigation has been launched into whether anyone else was involved in the ‘burglary’.
