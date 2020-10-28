The burglar was also ordered to pay £30 compensation to the Sunderland bar after helping himself to alcohol, and the cheesecake!

An investigation has been launched into whether anyone else was involved in the ‘burglary’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Say cheesecake! Burglar found asleep in Sunderland bar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!