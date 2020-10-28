Researchers have created the first-ever artificial human tongue in the latest 3D printing breakthrough.
A multidisciplinary team of scientists from Leeds University has 3D-printed a replica of the human tongue, complete with synthetic soft surfaces and tongue-like textures, which could well lead to a domino effect of breakthroughs in a variety of research fields.
Scientists led by the University of Leeds, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, have meticulously replicated the surface of the human tongue which plays a critical role in how we taste food, how we speak, swallow and absorb nutrients, among other functions.
The biomimetic tongue accurately mimics the topology, elasticity and “wettability” – how a liquid keeps contact and spreads across a surface of the human tongue, the scientists claim.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Researchers create first ever artificial 3D printed HUMAN TONGUE”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.
Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.
Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!
Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!