POLICE officer dies two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19

Graham Wesley Dinning, 48, was a police community support officer (PCSO) with Northumbria Police for 28 years. He tested positive for coronavirus on October 14 and was self-isolating at home when he passed away on Wednesday, October 28.

The popular officer leaves behind his wife, Laura and their son, Adam.

‘Wez was a caring and loving husband and father and an incredible friend who will be greatly missed by so many.

‘He really loved working for Northumbria Police and was proud to be a PCSO.”

Tributes poured in from the force.

Northumbria Police’s chief constable Winton Keenen said: “The thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police are with Laura and Adam and Graham’s wider family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

‘They have our deepest sympathies and our full support.

‘Many of those friends include colleagues, and the impact of this tragic loss will be felt across the whole police family.

‘Graham was a dedicated and well-respected member of Northumbria Police.

‘He was a real character and was an extremely popular and likeable colleague who was committed to making a real difference to the communities he served.”

