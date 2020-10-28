Parents demand more teachers amid second wave of pandemic

Parents demand more teachers to open up extra classrooms amid a second wave of pandemic.

PUPILS’ parents, together with teachers and Frigiliana Council’s PSOE members, are calling on the Junta de Analucia to tackle the issue of large numbers of children in each class at Enrique Ginés public school

There are currently up to 27 pupils in each class for infants at the school, and there are concerns there are too many children in one room “in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus infections”.

A meeting with the Sub-delegation of the central Government in Malaga is due to take place on Thursday, October 27, to discuss the proposals.

