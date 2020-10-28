A new sleep calculator tells you when best to hit the hay and wake up feeling refreshed.

BLIND and curtain company Hillarys has devised the sleep reminder claiming “getting a good night’s sleep is about more than simply going to bed early – it’s about waking up at the right time too”.

-- Advertisement --



Using a formula based on the body’s natural rhythms, the Sleep Calculator works out the best time to go to bed and when to get up.

Experts claim a sleep cycle last about 90 minutes, and five or six cycles a night is ideal.

Disrupted cycles can lead to tiredness and grumpiness the next day.

With this in mind, the Sleep Calculator says the key isn’t to go to bed early, but to plan when you go to sleep to ensure an unbroken 90-minute cycle.

For example, if you need to get up at 7am, you should be going to sleep at either 9.46pm, 11.16pm, 12.46am or 2.16am, Hillarys explains.

That way you’ll be waking up in between cycles as opposed to mid-cycle.

“Most people take about 14 minutes to fall asleep and this is factored into your bedtime by this sleep calculator. It works out the ideal time for you to start snoozing by counting in sleep cycles,” added the company.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New sleep calculator tells you when best to hit the hay”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!