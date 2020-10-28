Most Popular Mobile Payment Methods for Online Casinos in 2020

As smartphones became smarter and took over more functions from computers or laptops, more mobile payment methods started to become available. Nowadays, we’re relying on our phones for communication, entertainment, finance management, dating and many more.

In this article, we’re going to focus on the entertainment part and look closely at the best mobile payment methods for people that choose online casino games as a way to relax and have fun.

The Benefits of Using Mobile Payment Options

Since you’re using your phone to access the newest online casino games, it makes sense to find ways to top-up your account easily and instantly from a smartphone or tablet. And besides being able to rapidly add funds to your casino account, using a mobile payment method comes with other benefits as well.

The most important advantage you get from using a mobile payment method comes from not needing any other device to rapidly make a deposit. All the info is there on your phone, no matter if you use a bank transfer app or a card.

Also, since most modern payment options come with two-step authentication or confirmation systems that usually use SMS, you’ll save a lot of time using your phone.

Another advantage of using mobile-focused deposit methods is the mobility you get. Even if you don’t have your card with you or you can’t remember the login credentials for a ewallet, as long as you have your phone with you, making a deposit is easy and fast.

Top Mobile Deposit Methods around the World

Siru Mobile

While most standard payment methods can also be used on mobile devices, Siru decided to create one that is designed with mobile use in hand. A Finnish company came up with Siru Mobile, a deposit option that allows mobile users to enjoy their favourite casino games and take care of the payments within seconds.

Available since 2011, Siru Mobile just allows you to use your mobile subscription to deposit at the online casino of choice. Just insert your phone number, select the deposit amount and you’ll receive an SMS to which you have to reply to confirm the payment. Once the deposit is done you will receive a confirmation of the transaction so you can easily track your expenditure.

PaybyPhone

Similar to Siru, PaybyPhone is a company that allows casino enthusiasts to quickly make deposits using their mobile phone. It can be used by pre-paid users and the ones with mobile provider subscriptions alike. The best part about PaybyPhone is that you can deposit instantly and pay at the end of the month or whenever you agreed the bill date with the telecommunications provider.

PaybyPhone comes with a daily limit of €30 so you avoid spending the funds you don’t have and it’s appreciated by users all across the globe. Unfortunately, there are fewer casinos offering PaybyPhone compared to Siru Mobile. However, checking out the online casino reviews at Casino Proper will give you a clear idea on which casinos you can use to deposit with PaybyPhone.

Zimpler

Zimpler is a Swedish fintech company that was established in 2012 with the aim of delivering the best online gambling payments for mobile users. Just like the two payment methods mentioned earlier, Zimpler enables you to deposit funds that are billed on your phone bill.

You’ll never have to login into another app or remember any card numbers, emails, or passwords. All you need to deposit with Zimpler is a phone service subscription and enough connection to confirm the payment by replying to the SMS they send when you deposit.

For the time being Zimpler is only available in Sweden and Finland. However, the managers of the fintech company already announced plans to expand into the EU and UK as well.

We’re sure that many more mobile payment options will appear in the following years as gambling continues to move towards mobile. For now, you have plenty of options, including the ones presented above, to make sure you’re having an awesome experience enjoying your favourite games. Find the one that works best for you and start having fun on-the-go!