Meghan Markle asks to delay court battle with newspaper

Meghan Markle asks to delay her privacy action court battle with a British newspaper after a judge ruled the tabloid could amend its case to include a recently published biography.

Prince Harry’s actress wife, who was advised to drop the court case before her reputation is damaged, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

However last month, the Mail successfully applied for permission to amend its case, arguing that the couple had cooperated with a biography about them, “Finding Freedom”, which was published in August 2020.

Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex have submitted an application for the trial to be put back to a later date and a judge will make a decision on Thursday, October 29.

As part of the claim, the lawyers argue the Mail had deliberately omitted parts of the letter, which was never intended to be made public, to paint the royals in a poor light whilst also claiming it was misuse of private information and breached her copyright.

They argue that her case, in which she is seeking aggravated damages, is suitable for a summary judgment, and is urging the judge to strike out the Mail on Sunday’s defence.

