Man hurt after falling from roof

A MAN, 35, was hurt after falling from the roof of his home in Malaga city.

ACCORDING to the Emergencies 112 Andalucia Service, he was cleaning the roof when he dropped more than three metres at around 4pm on Tuesday, October 27.

The Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and the Local Police were sent to the scene.

Police confirmed he fell while he was carrying out cleaning work at his home in the El Palo area of the city, and was transferred to the Regional Hospital of Malaga with a possible humerus fracture.

