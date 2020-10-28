MAN ‘dumps 6-month pregnant girlfriend’s body at roadside after strangling her’

Disturbing CCTV footage shows Goey Charles pulling a large shape out of his car on October 23 at a quiet roadside in Queens, New York. After dumping the object by a small bush, the footage shows him getting back into the car and speeding away.

Chief Harrisson posted the footage on Twitter, confirming that Vanessa Pierre, 29, was found dead with her unborn baby at the side of the road.

“On October 23rd in the confines of the 111th precinct, 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre and her unborn baby were found deceased laying facedown on the sidewalk off of Horace Harding Expressway,” Chief Harrison wrote in the tweet.

Prosecutors allege that Vanessa died from asphyxiation after a physical struggle in which she was strangled, New York Post reports.

Vanessa’s sister, Melissa told the New York Post that Vanessa was “very excited about the baby”, a little girl she had planned to name Libby Egypt.

Charles “maintains his innocence”, according to his defense lawyer Matt Thomas.

