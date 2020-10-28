Khloe Kardashian tests positive for coronavirus and insists ‘that s*** is real.’

REALITY star and mum-of-one Khloe Kardashian revealed in a video that she has tested positive for Covid-19, describing her symptoms as vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flushes.

In the video, Khloe can be seen lying in bed looking decidedly peaky.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” she told the camera. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

She went on : “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache.

“I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Speaking with a hoarse voice, Khloe added: “Let me tell you, that s*** is real.”

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian West, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday with a party on a private island, said she had a feeling that Khloe had contracted the virus.

She said: “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick.”

“That really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

