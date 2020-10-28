Kanye West complains he should have more Twitter followers

KANYE West has complained his number of Twitter followers should be higher than it is, as the race for the presidency nears its end.

Rapper Kanye announced in July that he was taking a shot at the White House, taking on Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Next week the US will decide its new leader, with Election Day set for Tuesday, November 3.

But the presidential hopeful reckons something’s wrong with his Twitter account after insisting his number of followers has dropped a full 100,000 accounts.

Sharing a string of chin-stroking emojis, Kanye, who’s known for his outspoken tweets and social media rants, shared a screenshot of his account.

He wrote, “I was at 31 million followers 4 weeks ago and now I’ve been held at 30.9 million followers for the last 4 weeks.”

With just a week to go before the US decides its future, Kanye made his long-awaited appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

During the show, he told host Joe that he feels his potential presidency is part of “God’s plan”, and that if it doesn’t work out next month then he’ll definitely win come 2024.

“It was something God put on my heart back in 2015,” he explained, “A few days before the MTV Video Awards, it hit me in the shower.

“And when I first thought of it I started laughing to myself. All this joy came over my body, through my soul. I just felt that energy; I felt that spirit.”

