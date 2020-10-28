Israeli breast cancer survivor Eylon Nuphar celebrates scars topless

BREAST cancer survivor Eylon Nuphar celebrates scars topless on the cover of an Israeli women’s magazine, one month after undergoing a double mastectomy.

The 49-year-old performing artist was first diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 33 and went through chemotherapy, a lumpectomy, and radiation but opted not to have surgery.

Sadly, cancer returned 16 years later and Nuphar opted for a double mastectomy, prompting her to pose for her cover shoot for Laisha Weekly in the hopes that showing herself in her natural form will inspire other women going through similar trials.

“It’s a very personal choice. I guess I’m brave enough to do it and carry my scars and love them but I am only brave because I know it will help other women,” she said.

Nuphar, who carries the BRCA gene which is associated with an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer, decided she would not endure further surgery when presented with the option of reconstruction as she celebrates her scars topless:

“This is something women are dealing with all over the world and they are so afraid of not going through reconstruction so they won’t have to deal with being so different and with the shame of someone looking or not looking at them, feeling attractive or unattractive,” said Nuphar.

“I chose not to do reconstruction, which makes me flat and fierce,” said Nuphar.

