A WEEKEND of Free Entertainment and Activities from McDonald’s UK.

2020 has seen the cancellation of live music, football coaching and family events across the UK and as local and national restrictions tighten, McDonald’s is putting on a series of free events designed to give a little lift to local communities.

On Friday October 30, the curtain will lift on the biggest music event of the year as seven artists take part in a weekend of live performances.

Friday night sees Becky Hill and Jess Glynne open the festival before Saturday sees the Kaiser Chiefs, Olly Murs and Craig David perform their iconic and much-loved tracks whilst two of the UK’s best-selling musicians Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy close the event on Sunday evening.

All of the events and gigs are free to view, on the McDonald’s website and live music events shared exclusively via the My McDonald’s App.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Vice President, Marketing and Menu, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said:

“2020 has been a really challenging year, so many of the things we enjoy have been negatively impacted and we’ve heard from our employees and our customers, we are all in need of a little lift. I’m Lovin’ It Live will be the biggest music event of the year and we are delighted to offer it for free to anyone with the My McDonald’s App.

“In addition to our free online activities, we’ve teamed up with FareShare to provide support to those families in greatest need this year, today we can confirm McDonald’s UK will fund the provision of one million meals in the coming weeks through this partnership.”

