THE celebration of Halloween is very much a tradition imported to Spain from the USA although it has its own roots in both Celtic Culture and the Mexican Day of the Dead but it has certainly taken off here, with many Councils encouraging celebrations in the past.

That was then and this is now so there are going to be a number of potentially confused and upset children and parents as Councils decide what can go ahead and what can’t for fear of spreading coronavirus.

Many towns set up Haunted Houses for local children to enjoy and the concept of fancy-dress parades was encouraged with in some cases thousands of adults and children taking part, with prizes for the spookiest costumes.

This is now a thing of the past as it would be considered most inappropriate to encourage large gatherings so what are the alternatives for the children?

Whilst they may not be able to go out with parties of friends, there may well be local restaurants who are offering a Halloween celebration and this is worth checking out if you want to keep the little ones happy.

The tradition of going from house to house however becomes more complicated as normally one sees quite a few children accompanied by parents ‘doing the rounds’ but care needs to be taken not to exceed numbers allowed and also to protect the children.

There is also of course the question of whether those at home who would normally have bought or made special gifts and treats available for young visitors are now prepared to even open their doors.

Communication is a great thing and Councils across Malaga Province have been quick to explain the rules concerning social distancing and time and number limits to cemeteries on All Souls Day (which is a public holiday) but they have been very quiet with regards to Halloween with one or two exceptions.

Currently one or two councils have publicly announced that they are banning door to door visits by children, but the vast majority at the time of writing have not, although some, including Gibraltar Government are recommending against it.

In the meantime, we at Euro Weekly News will remember with pride the exciting Halloween event that Michel and Steven Euesden hosted in Fuengirola last year which attracted a huge number of people and raised more than €10,000 for the Malaga’s Children’s orphanage.

Whatever happens we would like to wish all of our readers a Happy Halloween and a better one in 2021.

