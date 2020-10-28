Gloomy Medics Warn The UK ‘needs to be under Tier 3 lockdown’ by Christmas

ALL of the UK will need to be under severe Tier 3 Covid restrictions by mid-December, gloomy scientists have told ministers.

SAGE’s latest infection model reportedly shows more than 25,000 will be hospitalised with coronavirus by mid-November, threatening Christmas celebrations. The Government’s Sage advisory body has warned that by the festive season, virus rates all over the country will soar past the levels seen in areas already put into the “very high” Tier 3 category.

Top medics had previously warned Brits the holiday season could be “digital,” but Boris Johnson had hoped he could offer a respite from restrictions. In the last week alone the UK has reported over 200 coronavirus deaths, a figure Sir Patrick had said the country would not hit until mid-November. Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, last night warned the rising death toll from Covid-19 was likely to continue for some time.

