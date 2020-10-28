France could go into lockdown from tomorrow and it could last a month.

-- Advertisement --



The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat the coronavirus resurgence which could take effect from midnight on Thursday. President Macron is due to make a televised address at 8 pm today which is expected to see a national lockdown imposed or a host of local measures and curfews extended.

The people of France have been told to “expect tough decisions” as President Emmanuel Macron hosts two emergency Defence Council meetings to discuss hardening restrictions against a brutal second wave of coronavirus.

France has had a big spike in the number of daily deaths from COVID-19, recording an additional 523 deaths in 24 hours yesterday, the highest daily death total since April.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Could Go Into Lockdown Tomorrow”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!