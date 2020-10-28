Flu vaccine at the centre of probe into 59 deaths in Asia is used in Spain and ‘safe’, according to French laboratory Sanofi.

SANOFI is responsible for the Vaxigrip Tetra flu vaccine and told 20 minutos that the vaccine is applied in several autonomous communities in Spain, stressing there is “no safety problems”.

While Sanofi didn’t specify in which communities it is being used, various media reports at the start of the flu campaign indicated the regions include the Valencian Community, the Canary Islands, Galicia and Andalucia.

Vaxigrip Tetra is one of two vaccines involved in controversy in South Korea, where its application was linked to the subsequent death of at least 59 people.

Health authorities have since found no link between the deaths and vaccinations.

Almost all the deceased were elderly people with previous pathologies.

The South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, said this week that it was a “coincidence” and that the vaccine is safe.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products approved the drug in 2016.

