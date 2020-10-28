‘Fists flying everywhere’ on Ryanair flight – with video!

‘FISTS flying everywhere’ as brawl breaks out on Ryanair flight – with video!

A woman on a Ryanair Malaga to Manchester flight marched down the plane to a male passenger and shouted “I’m going to smash you up” before a full-scale brawl broke out.

The Ryanair flight had taken off from Malaga and was only around 20 minutes from landing when the fight broke out. Police were seen on board the plane after it landed in Manchester and arrested one male passenger on Monday, October 26.

One passenger said: ‘It was disgusting, really.

‘We were about 20 minutes from landing and I’m not sure what happened but the woman in the black jumper started laying into this guy in a big way.

‘Suddenly three or four people ran to the front and got involved – there were just fists flying everywhere.

‘Some of them were really big guys and the Ryanair staff separated them eventually but at a point, they had completely lost control of the situation.”

British woman on Ryanair plane races down the aisle to attack male passenger before 'fists fly everywhere' in punch-up on flight from Malaga to Manchester..

Passengers brawled on board a Ryanair flight with 'fists flying everywhere' in the cabin of the plane before it landed pic.twitter.com/qQihGauiXu — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) October 28, 2020

A spokesman for Ryanair said: “The crew of this flight from Malaga to Manchester requested police assistance upon arrival after several passengers became disruptive shortly before arrival. This is now a matter for local police.”

________________________________________________________________________

