First Covid vaccines “might not work for everyone”, warns chair of UK’s Vaccine Taskforce.

WRITING in The Lancet, Kate Bingham said “the first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect” and that “we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms”.

She went on to say that there is a chance they “might not work for everyone or for long”.

Bingham pointed out that no vaccine in the history of medicine has been as eagerly anticipated, but warned it is “important to guard against complacency and over-optimism”.

The Vaccine Taskforce has now secured access to six vaccines (from more than 240 vaccines in development) “which are promising in different ways”, said Bingham.

The Vaccine Taskforce was set up under the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in May 2020.

Bingham was asked to chair it and reports directly to the Prime Minister.

“The Vaccine Taskforce aims to ensure that the UK population has access to vaccines as soon as possible while working with partners to support equitable access for populations worldwide, whether rich or poor,” continued Bingham.

