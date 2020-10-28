Essex black barrister was mistaken for a defendant three times

A black barrister in Essex, who was mistaken for a defendant three times in one day, is set to meet the head of the Courts service.

“Humiliated” Alexandra Wilson was challenged by a security officer, a solicitor, and a clerk at a magistrates’ court in September after being mistaken for a defendant.

According to the BBC, the 25-year-old from Essex did receive an apology, however, in a meeting due next month she is hoping for “real change”.

“It was quite humiliating to be shouted at, and to try to remain calm and focus on what I was trying to do knowing also that I’m then about to present a case in that same courtroom,” Ms Wilson said.



She continued: “For me, it’s not about these people being punished or told off, or sanctioned at work.