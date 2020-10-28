ONE of the less remarked upon results of the coronavirus pandemic is the fact that all over Spain, the incidence of criminal activity has increased adding to the already heavy burden thrust upon the shoulders of all sections of the police.

Mallorca has not escaped this problem and has been trying to eradicate as many gangs as possible with some success against organised pickpockets back in August and the successful closing of marijuana plantations.

Regular meetings have to be held between Councils and officers in order to consider whether professional gangs are involved in many of the increasing break-ins or as appears to be the case, many are simply amateurish attempts to try for a quick smash and grab.

There is little doubt that with many people unable to work, some will have turned to a short-lived life of crime, but many are badly planned and undertaken on the spur of the moment.

Whilst on the mainland, theft of quality cars is becoming increasingly prevalent with sophistic crooks using computer technology to hack into automatic lock mechanisms on an island, it is much more difficult to hide and sell on expensive vehicles.

This doesn’t mean that boredom or sheer bloody mindedness hasn’t led to an increase in hooliganism with the damage done to cars but whilst extremely annoying, most damage will be covered by insurance.

According to the National Police, those who live in more remote communities (and those with second homes on the island) have taken note of the rise on crime and are installing burglar alarms and other security systems not only to deter burglary but to keep squatters at bay.

A simple burglary is not to be invited but it is over and done with quite quickly whilst the arrival of squatters can be an expensive and time-consuming process if you want to restore your property.

There generally isn’t a culture of fear because of a growth in violence (which is not the case) but as people become desperate, so they are for example, throwing paving stones at shop windows to try to get away with something to sell so the curfew will hopefully make it just a little more difficult.

