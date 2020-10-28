‘Crazy ex’ executed his wife, mother-in-law and dog in a frenzied three-minute attack.

Craig Savage stole a semi-automatic rifle from a shooting range before breaking into his ex-wife’s home in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Essex on March 16, 2018. He then murdered his 32-year-old ex-wife Michelle, her dog Zeus and his 53-year-old mother-in-law, Mrs Whitbread.

Mrs Savage’s pregnant sister and 80-year-old grandmother were also in the house, but they hid and escaped unharmed.

The court heard that Mrs Savage was afraid of her husband and had twice reported him to police. About a month before the horrific murders, she filed an online report to Sussex Police telling them of his death threats.

Prosecutor Benjamin Aina said: “Seven bullets were discharged into Michelle. She was in a kneeling position at the time when she was shot. One of the shots had the muzzle of the gun so close to the skin that the muzzle imprint was left on her body.

“That indicates an execution-style shooting,” he said.

The jury took just two hours to unanimously find Savage guilty of the murders of Michelle Savage and Heather Whitbread. Savage was jailed for 38 years.

