COVID related fines are on the rise in England and Wales as a high number of FPNs were issued to people between March 27 and October 19.

Around 20,223 fixed penalty notices (FPNs), including a high number for breaching the rules surrounding face-coverings in relevant places, were issued according to the latest figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

The NPCC data showed that in England, 17,451 fines were handed to the public, and 2,772 in Wales, and since the introduction of the new coronavirus Tier system in England 65 fines were given in Tier 1 (Medium), 79 in Tier 2 (High) and 124 in Tier 3 (Very High).

Fine Figures:

258 fines were issued for breaches of face-covering regulations (between June 15 and October 19)

With 86 FPNs handed out for not wearing a face-covering on public transport

And 172 fines given to people not wearing a face mask in a relevant place, such as a retail setting

1,103 FPNs were issued by forces in England for gatherings of over 30 people and for localised restrictions (since September 22)

44 FPNs were issued in Wales (since September 22)

399 FPNs were issued under the Rule of Six in England, which came into effect on 14 September

125 FPNs were handed out to those failing to self-isolate after arriving in England from a country on the UK government quarantine list up to October 19.

47 businesses in England were also issued with fines for not enforcing face-covering regulations.

Disturbingly, the data also showed that assaults on emergency service workers have increased by 27% on the same period last year, which National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, Martin Hewitt said:

“I remain extremely concerned at the rise in assaults against emergency service workers, who are working to save lives, help the public and serve their communities. We will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who uses violence against frontline staff.”

