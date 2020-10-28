Police in Crawley Hunt for Suspect after Man Dies in Attack near Train Station

Police in Crawley are hunting for a suspect involved in an attack on a man near a train station.

Police are now looking for a suspect in connection with the assault that happened near Three Bridges station, Crawley, West Sussex, late on Tuesday night. Officers are looking for a suspect known to the victim, but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Sussex Police said on Twitter: “Sadly, a man has died after sustaining critical injuries in an assault in Russell Way, Crawley, on Tuesday evening.

