Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP is in financial turmoil as accounts have revealed a £320,000 blackhole.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party has recorded a deficit of £320,000 according to accounts released by the Electoral Commission. A recent report, from 2019, shows expenditure from the party rose to £5.6million while legal fees also rose to £156,483. The records for 2019 comes within a year which covered spending in the EU Parliament and general elections.

This is the second year the party has recorded a deficit, after reporting a loss of £319,161 in 2018. Overall, the party’s income stood at £5,290,815 – a rise from £4.7million in 2018. A large part of that cash flow was £2,247,344 from the party membership and £904,695 from donations. The reason in part to the overall deficit was £1,557,871 and £1,101,024 spent on campaigning and staff respectively.

